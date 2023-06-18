TYLER, Texas (KETK) — An old folklore tale suggests that when the cows are lying down, it’s going to rain – but is that true?

There are millions of cows across the state of Texas, so many people are bound to see a pasture of cows on their daily commute, and some have claimed to base their daily plans off the bovine’s behavior.

The tale spans across the United States and even to the U.K., where 60% of the public believes that cows lying down is a sure sign of incoming rain.

There are several theories as to why groups of cattle lie down when it is about to rain. According to Live Science, some say that cows can sense increasing air moisture and lie down to preserve a patch of dry grass for grazing.

The second theory presented by Live Science is that cows lie down to ease their stomachs, which are sensitive to atmospheric pressure that is brought on by rain.

The last theory is that cow legs are covered with small pores that absorb moisture and as more humidity comes on before rain, their legs soften until they can no longer support the cow’s weight, so they lay down.

A study referenced by Science Focus suggests that cows stand up in hot weather to expose more skin and help them to better cool off. This led some to believe that they lie down when they sense a chill in the air that sometimes comes before rain.

Although it is interesting to contemplate those theories, scientists across the board say that there is no solid proof behind the fact that herds of cattle lie down before it rains.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, cows lie down while they’re eating to thoroughly chew their food. They also lie down when they are in a deep sleep or even in the shade on a hot day.

Cows are reported to spend about 50% of their time lying down, so their behavior before a storm could be a mere coincidence. Since cows are herd animals, they are also more likely to mimic each other’s behavior, which makes it more likely that you would see an entire herd lying down before a heavy rainstorm – or any time at all.