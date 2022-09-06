(Logo provided in a press release from the 27th Special Operations Wing at Cannon Air Force Base in New Mexico)

CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. — On Tuesday, Cannon Air Force Base announced the recent activation of the 27th Special Operations Group Detachment 1.

The Air Force Special Operations Command’s Force Generation model (AFSOC FORGEN) provides Airmen and their families with deployment and training predictability.

In simple terms, it allows Airmen more flexibility and balance in their service duties and personal lives.

The force generation cycle is currently 20 months long and spread across four phases – rest, prepare, ready, and commit.

Cannon AFB is the first installation within AFSOC to complete its restructure in support of FORGEN.

The following is a press release from the 27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs at Cannon Air Force Base:

CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. — The 27th Special Operations Wing recently activated the 27th Special Operations Group Detachment 1. The new MC-130J flying unit fulfills the wing’s commitment to implement a Force Generation model in support of the Air Force Special Operations Command’s strategic guidance.

The AFSOC FORGEN model provides Airmen and their families the deployment and training predictability to ensure readiness, continue to develop our force, and maintain resiliency. FORGEN relies on four operational units within the continental United States in support of almost every AFSOC capability. Each operational squadron rotates through a 20-month, four-stage cycle of development and readiness: Individual Training, Unit Training, Joint-Collective Training, and Commit.

“We stood up Det. 1 in an effort to get to the AFSOC we will need,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Michael Roy, 27 SOG Det. 1 commander. “We’re already fully mission capable, using the Force Generation model with no interruption.”

Det. 1 operates MC-130J Commando II aircraft. The Commando II flies a variety of low-level air refueling mission for special operations aircraft, while also supporting infiltration, exfiltration and resupply of special operations forces.

“It’s extremely humbling,” said Roy. “Being asked to stand up a new squadron has been exciting. We have experienced people who know what they’re doing. They’re excited about the future of forming our own heritage and culture at the 27 SOW.”

Cannon is the first installation within AFSOC to complete its restructure in support of FORGEN.

“For the past two decades, our mission has required Airmen to endure frequent, often last-minute, deployments,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Terence Taylor, 27th Special Operations Wing commander. “The Force Generation model provides an opportunity to invest equally in Airmen professional development, be more deliberate with training, and improve individual resiliency.”

For more information on Cannon AFB, visit https://www.cannon.af.mil, or contact 27 SOW Public Affairs for inquiries at (575) 784-4131 or 27sowpa.publicaffairs@us.af.mil.