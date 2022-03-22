CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the 27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs at Cannon Air Force Base:

The Air Force Civil Engineering Center has begun installing groundwater monitoring wells as a part of the remedial investigation to aid in determining the extent of potential per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances in groundwater from CAFB.

In October 2021, AFCEC began collecting soil and groundwater samples to identify potential PFAS contamination both on and off the installation. Local landowners near CAFB provided property access allowing contractors to extract water and soil samples necessary to define the extent of PFAS substances in ground water. These samples provided the data AFCEC needed to determine the ideal locations for the installation of groundwater monitoring wells.

The first groundwater monitoring well was installed on CAFB in March 2022, with another twelve scheduled for installation throughout the year. The data collected from monitoring wells will help AFCEC determine potential future full-scale response efforts.

In addition to the groundwater monitoring wells, an ongoing pilot study initiated by a $16.6M Department of the Air Force-awarded contract in May 2021, will filter and return water to the aquifer. As part of the pilot study, a water treatability and aquifer test was completed to aid in the design of the pilot study. Construction will begin once the design phase is finalized. The data collected in the pilot study and ground water monitoring wells will determine the full-scale PFAS mitigation interim response.

In March 2019, the DAF completed an off-base site inspection under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liabilities Act (CERCLA) which determined three drinking water wells near CAFB exceeded the US Environmental Protection Agency’s Lifetime Health Advisory for PFOS and PFOA in drinking water. The Air Force immediately provided alternate drinking water to the well owners. The Air Force installed Point of Use Filtration Systems in March 2021.

Since the discovery of PFAS, the Air Force has replaced the Aqueous Film Forming Foam mixture in emergency response vehicles and hangar fire suppression systems with a formulation that meets EPA guidelines. Additionally, the Air Force implemented stringent AFFF training and guidance limiting the use of AFFF to emergencies only and requiring immediate clean-up of any dispersal to prevent future impacts to local water sources.

