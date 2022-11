CURRY COUNTY, N.M. — A Cannon Air Force Base Airman was killed in a vehicle accident on 60/84 East in Curry County Wednesday, the Special Operations Wing Public Affairs said in a press release.

The name of the service member was being withheld until 24 hours after next of kin have been notified.

The Curry County Sherriff’s Office was investigating the details surrounding his death, the press release said.