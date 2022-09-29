CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. (Press Release) — The following is a press release from the Cannon Air Force Base.

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Nathan M. Johnson, 27th Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron MC-130 aerospace propulsion journeyman, was found dead in his off-base residence in Clovis, NM on Sep 27.

“Nathan Johnson was a charismatic and enthusiastic Airman that cared for and motivated everyone around him,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Ian Hudson, 27 SOAMXS commander. “His boisterous personality allowed him to ignite any room with camaraderie and fellowship among all ranks. Nathan’s genuine care and thoughtfulness for his friends and peers demonstrate the epitome of what it means to be an Airman.”

“Team Cannon is deeply saddened by the loss of A1C Nathan Johnson. Our thoughts and prayers are with Nathan’s family, friends and co-workers during this difficult time,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Terence G. Taylor, 27th Special Operations Wing commander. “At this time, we are focused on honoring the memory of Nathan and taking care of those affected by this devastating loss. A multitude of bases resources are available to help and support every member in their time of need.”

Details surrounding the death of A1C Johnson are under investigation.

For questions, contact the 27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs Office at (575) 784-4131.

