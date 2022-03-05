CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the 27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs at Cannon Air Force Base:



Airman 1st Class Ethan Lilleberg, an Air Traffic Controller apprentice of the 27th Special Operations Support Squadron, was killed in a vehicle accident in Pensacola, Florida on 3 March.

“Ethan was a deeply loved member of the Wizard family,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Michael Hardwick, 27th Special Operations Support Squadron commander. “He was a bright and funny person, known as the preeminent jokester, who lit up every room he entered. You can’t replace the joy Ethan brought to our organization. He will be profoundly missed. Our prayers and thoughts go out to his family and friends.”

“We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of life within our Air Commando family,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Terence Taylor, 27th Special Operations Wing commander. “Our hearts are with Ethan’s family and friends for this irreplaceable loss. Our focus now is to take care of Ethan’s family, friends and fellow Airmen, ensuring those affected by his loss are supported during this difficult time.”

Details surrounding the death are under investigation.

For questions, contact the 27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs Office at (575) 784-4131.



(Press release from the 27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs at Cannon Air Force Base)