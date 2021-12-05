Cannon AFB hosting Dec. 15 virtual meeting to update PFAS effort

(Photo provided to EverythingLubbock.com by the 27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs/Cannon Air Force Base)

CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the 27th Special Operations Wing:

The 27th Special Operations Wing will host a virtual public meeting Dec 15 at 5 p.m. to provide updates to the Department of the Air Force’s on-going actions to address per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) — identified at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico.

This is the fourth quarterly meeting focused on the Air Force’s response to PFAS. Environmental project managers from the Air Force Civil Engineer Center will provide program status updates and will answer public PFAS questions.

The Air Force welcomes and encourages public participation and involvement.

The virtual meeting is open to the public via Zoom and accessible by following the link: https://bit.ly/3rL9owb

Meeting ID: 337 873 3806

Passcode: 88101

Zoom allows users to type their questions into a chat box. All questions will be captured

and answered either during the meeting or in the meeting minutes. For questions regarding the Zoom software, visit: Zoom Help Center.

For more information and to see a recording of the December 15, 2021 virtual meeting, please visit: www.cannon.af.mil/Environmental.

