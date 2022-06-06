CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the 27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs at Cannon Air Force Base:

Cannon AFB hosted a Community Health Partner Appreciation Day on June 4 to express gratitude to Curry and Roosevelt County medical providers for their continued support of Cannon Airmen and families.

“We rely on our civilian referral partners to provide support services such as emergency care, mental health, physical therapy, dental, optometry, and speech therapy,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Robert Woolley, 27th Special Operations Medical Group commander. “Their support allows us to remain focused on providing medical readiness and specialized operational support for warfighters and their families.”

Medical care access is among the challenges requiring a continued, concerted effort between Cannon, the local community and the state of New Mexico. Partnering with local off-base medical counterparts enables the 27 SOMDG to grow its capabilities and improve overall medical care.



