CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the 27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs at Cannon Air Force Base:

The 27th Special Operations Wing will host a virtual public meeting on Wednesday, June 15 at 5 p.m. to provide updates to the Department of the Air Force’s on-going actions to address per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) identified at Cannon Air Force Base.

Environmental project managers from the Air Force Civil Engineer Center will provide program status updates and answer public PFAS questions.

The Air Force welcomes and encourages public participation and involvement.

The virtual meeting is open to the public and can be accessed via Zoom at https://bit.ly/3vHypKF, or by dialing (646) 876-9923.

Meeting ID: 337 873 3806

Passcode: 88101

Zoom allows users to type their questions into a chat box. All questions will be captured and answered either during the meeting or in the meeting minutes. For questions regarding the Zoom software, visit: Zoom Help Center.

For more information or to review videos from previously recorded quarterly meetings, please visit: www.cannon.af.mil/Environmental.

(Press release from the 27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs at Cannon Air Force Base)