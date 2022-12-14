CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. — Cannon Air Force Base announced it has partnered with the City of Clovis and the City of Portales to create sub-committees focused on improving quality of life for Airmen and their families.

According to a press release from the base, the efforts are part of the Air Force Five & Thrive initiative, which focuses on improving five quality of life areas: safe and affordable housing, medical care, spouse employment, education and childcare.

“We are working closely with our community partners to ensure we address these Five & Thrive initiatives that impact our daily lives here at Cannon Air Force Base,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Terence G. Taylor, 27th Special Operations Wing commander in the press release. “The subcommittees comprised of our community members are joining our efforts to tackle these long-term issues, and we would not be where we are today without them. While there is still more work to do, with the right people in place, we are headed in the right direction.”

“Our job as a committee is to support Cannon Air Force Base, its Airmen and their families,” said David Robinson, Cannon Air Force Base’s Air and Space Force civic leader in the press release. “By providing support in the areas of education, spousal license portability, childcare, medical availability, and affordable housing the community can ensure that Airmen and their families are not asked to sacrifice their quality of life.”

You can find out more about the community partnership by visiting the Cannon Air Force Base website.