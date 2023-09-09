CLOVIS, N.M. — Cannon Air Force Base and Curry County will host a joint 9/11 remembrance ceremony at the Cannon Air Force Base Fire Station on September 11.

The opening ceremony will begin at 6:46 a.m., the exact time on September 11, 2001 the first plane struck the North Tower.

Following the ceremony, there will be a silent march to the flight tower and a reading of all first responders. The ceremony will then close at the fire station for a reading of civilian names and closing ceremony, according to a press release.

A press release said the event is not only to recognize the lives lost, but remember and honor their bravery, sacrifice and strength.