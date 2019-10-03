Canyon Police looking for missing woman

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Canyon Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing woman.

Evie Starr, 18, is described as around 5′ 2″, with brown hair, brown eyes, and has a flower tattoo and a sun / moon tattoo on her inner forearms.

Police said Starr may be with her silver 2003 Buick Century with Texas Tags FGB2771. The vehicle has a green front bumper and a broken driver door window.

If you have any information Starr’s location, you are asking to contact Canyon Police at 806-655-5005.