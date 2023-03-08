QUITAQUE, Texas — Caprock Canyons State Park, in Briscoe County, announced Tuesday on social media that it was under a burn ban.

The park cited extremely dry conditions and said no ground or wood fires were allowed.

However, Caprock said “charcoal or containerized fuels with an on/off switch in covered grills are allowed, but must be monitored at all times.”

“Thank you for your cooperation and your help to ensure the safety of park visitors and park resources,” said Caprock Canyons in its post.

The announcement comes just before Spring Break when many students and their family and friends may be taking camping trips.