Captured: Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive arrested in Corpus Christi

AUSTIN, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Texas DPS:

Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Jaime Alanis, 37, was taken into custody on April 20, after investigators received a Crime Stoppers tip on his whereabouts. Members of the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Fugitive Task Force, including DPS Special Agents, used tip information to locate and arrest Alanis at an apartment complex in Corpus Christi. Corpus Christi PD also assisted in the investigation. A reward of $7,500 will now be paid to the tipster.

Alanis is affiliated with the Tango Blast Houstone gang and was wanted for robbery and a parole violation. He had been wanted since July 2020, when he absconded from his last known address in Houston; he was added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted fugitive list earlier this month. For more information, view his captured bulletin.

Texas Crime Stoppers, which is funded by the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division, offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of the Texas 10 Most Wanted fugitives or sex offenders. In 2020, Texas Crime Stoppers paid $20,000 in rewards for anonymous tips that resulted in arrests.

To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, and then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous – regardless of how they are submitted – and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive and Sex Offender lists. You can find the current lists – with photos – on the DPS website.

Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.

(News release from the Texas Department of Public Safety)