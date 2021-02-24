Captured: Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender from Wharton County

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Texas DPS:

Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Camilo Rodriguez is back in custody after being captured in Mexico on Jan. 30 and extradited to Wharton County, Texas, on Feb. 11. Rodriguez was added to the Most Wanted list in February 2020. A Crime Stoppers reward will not be paid in his arrest.

Rodriguez, 37, was detained in Cancun, Mexico, by Mexican government officials in coordination with the U.S. Marshals. The arrest came as the result of a fugitive investigation conducted by the U.S. Marshals Service, Mexico Foreign Field Office and members of the U.S. Marshals Service Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Fugitive Task Force, including DPS Special Agents. Rodriguez was ultimately extradited to Wharton County and booked into the Wharton County Jail on Feb. 11 to face charges.

Rodriguez had been wanted since July 2019, when he absconded from his last known address in El Campo. He was wanted in Wharton County for three counts of sexual assault of a child, two counts of failure to register as a sex offender, two counts of criminal mischief and one count each of assault/family violence and burglary of habitation. For additional information, view his captured bulletin.

Texas Crime Stoppers, which is funded by the Governor’s Criminal Justice Commission, offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted fugitives or sex offenders. In 2020, Texas Crime Stoppers paid $20,000 in rewards for anonymous tips that resulted in arrests.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offender lists. You can find the current lists — with photos — on the DPS website.

Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.

(News release from the Texas Department of Public Safety)