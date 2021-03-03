Carrollton police issued Amber Alert after 10-year-old girl’s mom found dead

State & Regional

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CARROLLTON, Texas — An Amber Alert was issued for 10-year-old Rosemary Lee Singer after her mother was found dead, according to Carrollton Police.

Police think the missing child could be with Maria Ramos’ ex-husband, Ronald Lee Singer, who was described to be driving a black Mitsubishi Outlander SUV with Texas license plate NLZ-4205.

Officers said 45-year-old Maria Romero Ramos was found dead by her roommate around 1 a.m. Wednesday morning, and that the death is being investigated as a murder, according to Carrollton Police.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact to call 911 or 972-466-3333.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar