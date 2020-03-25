Castro County coronavirus cases jump to 4; shelter-in-place issued, officials say

CASTRO COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Castro County has confirmed the number of COVID-19 cases has jumped to four and the county has now issued a shelter-in-place order.

The order takes effect at 11:59 p.m. tonight and will run through April 3.

Officials said there are no restrictions on farmers or ranchers and their workers.

Restaurants will still be able to continue to serve customers through drive-up or take out orders.

Grocery Stores, convenience stores, and gas stations will continue to be open.

County officials said citizens will not need any type of special permits or orders to be able to go and get groceries or medications, as this is considered essential travel under the order.

We encourage those that do not need to be out, to stay at home and practice social distancing to combat the spread of the COVID19 Virus.

If you have any questions, you are asked to contact the Castro County Sheriff’s Office at 806-647-3311.

