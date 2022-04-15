HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol agents stop multiple human smuggling attempts.

On April 12, just after midnight RGV agents and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers saw a group of individuals walking away from the Rio Grande near Roma.

Some individuals were seen carrying large bundles, suspected to be marijuana, according to the United States Customs and Border Protection.

Authorities witnessed the group load into a Ford Expedition. Agents approached the vehicle, the individuals immediately fled into the brush.

Two bundles of marijuana, weighing 116 pounds and valued at more than $93,000 USD, were seized and 13 migrants were arrested.

A four-year-old boy was discovered within the group with his mother.

All subjects were processed accordingly.

