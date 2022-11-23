MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection this week apprehended two U.S. men coming back from Mexico who they listed as wanted on allegations of sexual assault of children.

On Sunday, Jorge Castillo, 51, crossed the Anzalduas International Bridge and was recognized by CBP officers as a possible match to an arrest warrant out of Dallas County.

Biometric verification confirmed Castillo’s identity along with an active arrest warrant from the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office. The warrant for Castillo’s arrest alleges that earlier this month he was accused of aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony in Texas.

The next day, officers at the Hidalgo County International Bridge recognized Alfonso Rios Garcia, a 22-year-old U.S. citizen, as the man wanted by authorities in connection to the sexual assault of a child in August, a second-degree felony in Texas. The warrant was issued by the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

On both occasions, Hidalgo County deputies arrived at the locations to transport the men to county jail.