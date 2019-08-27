CBP: Group covered in camouflage caught smuggling load of pot

Eleven backpackers were arrested by Tucson Sector agents, including a Guatemalan national with an active warrant out of Mario County, Oregon (Courtesy CBP)

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Dressed in camouflage from head to toe, a group of undocumented migrant men and teens were seen carrying bundles of marijuana through the mountains of southern Arizona, CBP officials said.

Agents seized more than 800 pounds of marijuana from backpackers west of Nogales (Courtesy CBP)

Border agents arrested 11 men from Honduras, Guatemala and Mexico on Wednesday in a remote, mountainous canyon southeast of Arivaca, about 30 miles west of Nogales.

According to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, an Air and Marine Operations helicopter helped locate the men, who ranged in age from 15-38. Border agents also located 820 pounds of marijuana wrapped up into 36 bundles nearby.

Among the group was a Guatemalan man wanted in Marion County, Oregon, for burglary, domestic violence assault, and contempt of court. Mario Felipe-Perez, 25, is now in federal custody awaiting extradition to Oregon.

All of the men and teens arrested face federal immigration and drug smuggling charges.