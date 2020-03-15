CBP: Off-duty agent ends stabbing incident Midland’s Sams Club Saturday

MIDLAND, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection:

An off-duty U.S. Border Patrol Agent ended a stabbing incident inside the Sam’s Club here by taking decisive action that saved lives.

On March 14, 2020, at approx. 7:30 p.m. an off-duty Border Patrol Agents heard a commotion while shopping inside the local Sam’s Club. While investigating the commotion he encountered an individual actively assaulting multiple people with a knife, including a small child and a Sam’s Club employee. The agent identified himself as law-enforcement while drawing his firearm. He subsequently disarmed the suspect and held him until local law-enforcement officers from the Midland Police Department arrived and took custody of the individual identified as Jose Gomez.

“The quick action of our Agent ended this shocking situation and clearly saved multiple lives,” said Big Bend Sector Chief Patrol Agent Matthew Hudak. “I’m proud of our agents as they are valuable members of our communities. This is another example of how we protect America.”

Without regard for his own safety, the Agents willingness to intervene and end this dangerous situation allowed the injured to receive critical medical care in a timely manner.

The circumstance leading up to the stabbing situation are unclear at this time. The suspect is in custody of the Midland Police Department pending formal charges. Two victims remain in critical condition while a third is in stable condition at a local medical facility.

Big Bend Sector Border Patrol agents patrol 517 miles of the southwest border, an area that extends from Sierra Blanca, Texas to Sanderson, Texas.

(News release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection)