SAN BENITO. Texas (KVEO)—A large Marijuana plant was spotted in the front yard of a San Benito home on Tuesday.

According to Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza, deputies saw the plant while on patrol.

While on patrol Tuesday, Sheriff Deputies noticed a large Marijuana plant in the front yard of a residence in San Benito. After obtaining a search warrant, Deputies found a felony amount of Marijuana plants & a small amount of cocaine on the property. Investigation is ongoing pic.twitter.com/TOED84ACxR — Sheriff Eric Garza (@SheriffGarza) July 2, 2021

After obtaining a search warrant, deputies found Marijuana plants and a small amount of cocaine in the home.

Credit: Cameron County Sheriff’s Office

Garza did not say if any arrests were made.

The investigation remains ongoing.