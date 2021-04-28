CDC: 1 in 4 Texans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Federal health officials say one Texan in every four is now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also says 37% of the state’s population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

State health officials say almost 4,200 new COVID-19 cases and 49 new COVID-19 deaths were reported Tuesday.

Johns Hopkins University researchers say the death toll for the COVID-19 pandemic in Texas is now almost 50,000, or about 174 per 100,000 population.

That’s from almost 3.1 million cases tabulated by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

