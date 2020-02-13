CDC confirms 15th case of Coronavirus Disease in the U.S.

SAN ANTONIO, Texas– The CDC confirmed on Thursday another infection with Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) in the United States.

The patient was among a group of people under a federal quarantine at JBSA-Lackland in Texas due to their recent return U.S. on a state department-chartered flight that landed February 7, according to a news release from the CDC.

People who have lived or traveled in Hubei Province, China were considered at high risk of being exposed to the virus and were subject to a 14-day quarantine upon entry into the U.S., according to the release.

One person in the quarantine at JBSA-Lackland had symptoms and tested positive for COVID-19. The release states that individual was currently isolated and receiving medical care at a designated hospital nearby.

As of Thursday, the incident brought the total number of COVID-19 cases in the United States to 15, according to the release.

Additional cases were likely in the next coming days and weeks, including anyone who recently returned from Wuhan.

At least 195 people were discharged from quarantine on Tuesday. However, more than 600 people who returned on chartered flights from Wuhan remained under federal quarantine and were being closely monitored, according to the CDC.

For more information on COVID-19, visit the CDC’s Novel Coronavirus 2019 website.