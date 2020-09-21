Central Texas plane crash Sunday kills four from Louisiana

LEON COUNTY, Texas — Four people were killed in a single-engine plane crash Sunday morning near the Hilltop Lakes Stables in Leon County.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the Piper PA-46 aircraft had departed from Horseshoe Bay, Texas at 9:59 a.m. and was scheduled to land at Nachitoches, Louisiana at 11:44 a.m.

The plane crashed about 50 minutes after departing the Hilltop Lakes area.

Stables Manager Greg Nelson says the crash happened in an open field and didn’t hit any structure.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said all four victims were residents of Louisiana.

DPS identified the victims as Kenneth and Missy Lynn Hix, both 59, of Lafayette, as well as Phillip Ackel, 59 and Pauline Ackel, 58 of Natchitoches.

According to the FAA, the plane was registered out of Lafayette and was built in 1984. The owner was KMAC BRAVO, LLC.

The National Transportation Safety Board, along with the FAA, are investigating the crash.

