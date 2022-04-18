WEST, Texas (FOX 44) – The Central Texas community paused on Sunday to remember the lives lost nine years ago in the West plant explosion.

Here is the list of the 15 victims, courtesy of the Lorena Fire Department:

41-year-old Morris Bridges, Jr. was a fire sprinkler technician for Action Fire Pro in Waxahachie, and a member of the West Volunteer Fire Department.

37-year-old Perry Calvin was a student at the Hill College Fire Academy, and also a member of the Mertens and Navarro Mills Volunteer Fire Departments.

26-year-old Jerry Chapman was a member of the Abbott Volunteer Fire Department, and was in training to become an emergency medical technician.

50-year-old Cody Dragoo was a foreman at the West Fertilizer Company, and also a member of the West Volunteer Fire Department.

52-year-old Kenneth “Luckey” Harris, Jr. was a Dallas Fire-Rescue captain, and also the owner of Harris Home Inspections and Construction.

96-year-old Adolph Lander was a resident of the West Rest Haven Nursing Home who died the day after the explosion. His death is attributed to trauma from the blast.

52-year-old Jimmy Matus was the owner of Westex Welding, and also an honorary West firefighter.

65-year-old Judith Monroe was a native of Sinton, Texas, who moved to West in 2001. She was in the apartment complex adjacent to the West Fertilizer Company plant when it exploded.

29-year-old Joey Pustejovsky, Jr. was the secretary for the City of West, and also a volunteer firefighter. His parents and son have spearheaded a project to rebuild the town park complete with a memorial to those lost in the blast.

29-year-old Cyrus Reed was a member of the Abbott Volunteer Fire Department. He was completing his last night of EMT basic training when he went to assist at the plant fire.

57-year-old Mariano C. Saldivar was a native of Mexico who lived in an apartment complex adjacent to the fertilizer plant. Saldivar retired to West after working for years in the warehousing industry in California.

33-year-old Kevin Sanders was a member of the Bruceville-Eddy Volunteer Fire Department, who was taking an EMT class when he went to assist at the plant fire.

50-year-old Doug Snokhous was a Central Texas Iron Works employee, and also a member of the West Volunteer Fire Department.

48-year-old Robert Snokhous was a Central Texas Iron Works employee, and also a member of the West Volunteer Fire Department.

45-year-old William “Buck” Uptmor, Jr. was the owner of fence-building company Uptmor Welding and Construction. He was also an honorary West firefighter.