CLOVIS, N.M. — The man accused of robbing two banks in Clovis died in federal custody on July 5, according to court documents. Details on the cause of death for James Edward Robinson, Jr., 50, were not available.

A motion to dismiss his charges said, “The United States has received credible information from the United States Marshals Service that Defendant passed away on or about July 5, 2022.”

According to a criminal complaint, on June 17, Robinson entered the Washington Federal Bank in Clovis, approached a teller, handed her a grocery bag and demanded money.

On June 27, according to a criminal complaint, Robinson entered the US Bank on North Prince Street, approached a teller and handed her a bag. He then, according to the complaint, demanded she put money in the bag.

Robinson, who previously served prison time in Texas, according to court records, was identified and arrested by Clovis Police on June 29.

In addition to the robberies, Robinson was charged with one count of distribution of methamphetamine, and resisting, evading or obstructing a police officer, according to the Clovis Police Department.

The Eastern New Mexico News quoted U.S. Marshals as saying Lovington Police will handle the death investigation.