Child dies in Texas after vehicle rolls back, striking her

CYPRESS, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a 3-year-old Houston-area girl died Saturday after her parent’s vehicle was left in neutral in the driveway and rolled back, striking the child.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Twitter that the child was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The home is in Cypress, located just northwest of Houston.

Gonzalez said it appears the child’s parent had arrived home and started unloading the vehicle, which had inadvertently been left in neutral, when it rolled back.

