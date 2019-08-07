Child left in car during tanning session, mom arrested in Waco

WACO, Texas (KWKT) – Police in Waco report a 26-year-old woman has been arrested after officers found that an 18-month-old girl had been left alone in a car while the woman was taking a tanning session inside a local tanning salon.

Gabriella Ayisha Lazarine was booked into the McLennan County Jail late Tuesday night on a charge of abandoning or endangering a child with intent to return.

Police got a call at 9:35 p.m. Tuesday from a citizen who reported the child was alone in a car at the Tanfastic Tanning Salon at 2444 West Loop 340.

The car was gone when officers arrived, but in speaking to attendants at the salon learned the woman had booked a 12-minute tanning session and that the child had been alone in the car about fifteen minutes.

Police were able to determine her identity and went to her home in the 2300 block of Washington Avenue where she was arrested.

The child was left with her father.

(Information from FOX44News.com)