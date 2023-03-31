PORTALES, N.M. — Anthony West, 53, of Portales was found guilty by a jury on nine counts of Causing or Permitting a Child to Engage in Sexual Exploitation.

Ninth Judicial District Attorney Quentin Ray announced the guilty verdict on Friday.

In 2020, officers with the New Mexico State Police were contacted about a possible child pornography case.

“Officers discovered that Anthony West had in his possession hundreds of explicit photos and videos of himself engaging in sexual acts with a child as young as sixteen,” Ray’s office said.

West had the images on multiple electronic devices found in his home.

“It is believed that West had been grooming the victim since the time she was seven years of age,” a statement from Ray’s office said.

“At the trial, the victim recanted an earlier statement and claimed it was not her stepfather,” the statement said.

“It is not uncommon for a victim of this kind of sexual abuse to recant or struggle with breaking away from the abuse,” said prosecutor Brian Stover. “The mental stress that a victim is under is extreme. They often blame themselves for the abuse. Our job is to seek after the truth. Sometimes we have to protect the victims from themselves.”

Several images conclusively identified West as the perpetrator, prosecutors said.

Sentencing has been set for May 15, and West faces a maximum of 99 years in prison. West was already a registered sex offender for a 2004 conviction in Indiana.