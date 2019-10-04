Chip and Joanna Gaines opening hotel in Texas

FILE – In this March 29, 2016, file photo, Joanna and Chip Gaines pose for a portrait in New York to promote their home improvement show, “Fixer Upper,” on HGTV. Chip Gaines announced Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, on Instagram that he and his wife, Joanna, are expecting their fifth child. (Photo by Brian Ach/Invision/AP, File)

WACO, Texas — America’s favorite home improvement couple is taking on a new project.

Chip and Joanna Gaines, the stars of HGTV’s hit show Fixer Upper, announced on Thursday that they’ll be opening a hotel in Waco, Texas.

The couple is renovating the 53,000 square-foot Grand Karem Shrine building in the city’s downtown area, which is located just blocks from their Magnolia Market.

They plan to transform the nearly 100-year-old building into a three-story lodging facility that features a grand ballroom, a full restaurant, a rooftop terrace and a café.

According to the couple, their team will begin renovations this fall. They say they can’t wait to restore the building back to its “former glory” and are “amazed by the [building’s] unique architecture.”

The boutique hotel is set to open in 2021.