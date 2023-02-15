TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Officials filed a motion to dismiss a domestic abuse case against former University of Texas coach Chris Beard, the Travis County District Attorney’s Office announced on Wednesday.

The former Texas Tech basketball coach initially faced a felony domestic family violence charge stemming from a December 12 incident that involved his fiancée, Randi Trew. She later issued a public statement in which she denied telling police Beard choked her.

Beard was fired from UT in January as a result of the charge.

See full release below.

The following is a press release from the Travis County District Attorney’s Office:

TRAVIS COUNTY, TX — Today, Travis County District Attorney José Garza announced that our office has filed a motion to dismiss the case against Chris Beard. After a careful and thorough review of the evidence, recent public statements, and considering Ms. Trew’s wishes, our office has determined that the felony offense cannot be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

On December 12, 2022, the Austin Police Department arrested Mr. Beard and charged him with Assault by Strangulation / Suffocation – Family Violence.

“Our office takes all domestic abuse cases seriously to ensure justice for the victims,” said Travis County District Attorney José Garza. “In every case, we are obligated to evaluate the facts and evidence and do our best to reach an outcome that will keep the victim and our community safe.”

Since 2021, our office has indicted or formally charged over 2,000 individuals with assault family violence charges. Additionally, we have secured over 1,000 criminal convictions for family violence charges. In 2022, we incarcerated over 200 people as a result of family violence charges.

The motion to dismiss was filed today, Wednesday, February 15, 2022.

End of release