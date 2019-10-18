Christian music manager accused of child sex crime in Texas

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee-based manager of Christian music artists is accused of touching the genitals of a child when he worked for a Texas Baptist church more than a decade ago.

News outlets report 55-year-old Jeffrey Charles Berry was arrested this week in Franklin, Tennessee, on charges including being a fugitive of justice and indecency with a child. He was booked into a county jail with a $10 million bond.

Reports say a man swore in an affidavit that the abuse began when he was in middle school and attending Abilene’s Pioneer Drive Baptist Church, where Berry was a music intern.

