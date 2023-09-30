(Stacker) — Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.

The typical home value in the United States was a record $351,423 in August, 1.3% higher than the year before.

High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of Sept. 21, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 7.19%.

Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Texas using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of August 2023. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib.

#30. Dripping Springs

– Typical home value: $761,523

– 1-year price change: -12.9%

– 5-year price change: +68.1%

– Metro area: Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

#29. Spicewood

– Typical home value: $769,273

– 1-year price change: -11.3%

– 5-year price change: +71.1%

– Metro area: Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

#28. Prosper

– Typical home value: $782,677

– 1-year price change: -5.6%

– 5-year price change: +69.3%

– Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

#27. Double Oak

– Typical home value: $790,820

– 1-year price change: +0.5%

– 5-year price change: +61.4%

– Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

#26. Lakeway

– Typical home value: $801,193

– 1-year price change: -12.3%

– 5-year price change: +61.2%

– Metro area: Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

#25. Colleyville

– Typical home value: $851,064

– 1-year price change: -1.1%

– 5-year price change: +57.1%

– Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

#24. Terrell Hills

– Typical home value: $860,189

– 1-year price change: +1.1%

– 5-year price change: +30.7%

– Metro area: San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX

#23. Copper Canyon

– Typical home value: $881,711

– 1-year price change: -2.2%

– 5-year price change: +60.2%

– Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

#22. The Hills

– Typical home value: $890,206

– 1-year price change: -10.7%

– 5-year price change: +70.3%

– Metro area: Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

#21. Sunrise Beach

– Typical home value: $896,279

– 1-year price change: -5.9%

– 5-year price change: +68.4%

– Metro area: not in a metro area

#20. Shavano Park

– Typical home value: $933,599

– 1-year price change: +3.1%

– 5-year price change: +46.0%

– Metro area: San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX

#19. Olmos Park

– Typical home value: $947,138

– 1-year price change: -1.6%

– 5-year price change: +24.5%

– Metro area: San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX

#18. Bee Cave

– Typical home value: $948,566

– 1-year price change: -11.2%

– 5-year price change: +68.2%

– Metro area: Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

#17. Driftwood

– Typical home value: $962,725

– 1-year price change: -9.2%

– 5-year price change: +80.5%

– Metro area: Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

#16. Bellaire

– Typical home value: $1,005,759

– 1-year price change: +3.7%

– 5-year price change: +19.2%

– Metro area: Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

#15. Sunset Valley

– Typical home value: $1,010,627

– 1-year price change: -8.9%

– 5-year price change: +71.9%

– Metro area: Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

#14. Parker

– Typical home value: $1,034,322

– 1-year price change: -2.4%

– 5-year price change: +66.0%

– Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

#13. Volente

– Typical home value: $1,036,742

– 1-year price change: -11.1%

– 5-year price change: +88.0%

– Metro area: Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

#12. Lucas

– Typical home value: $1,052,559

– 1-year price change: -3.9%

– 5-year price change: +66.9%

– Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

#11. Round Top

– Typical home value: $1,084,068

– 1-year price change: -9.5%

– 5-year price change: +97.6%

– Metro area: not in a metro area

#10. Southlake

– Typical home value: $1,186,969

– 1-year price change: -1.9%

– 5-year price change: +68.5%

– Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

#9. Hill Country Village

– Typical home value: $1,187,489

– 1-year price change: -2.8%

– 5-year price change: +46.2%

– Metro area: San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX

#8. Bartonville

– Typical home value: $1,276,685

– 1-year price change: -3.9%

– 5-year price change: +71.3%

– Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

#7. Lost Creek

– Typical home value: $1,380,315

– 1-year price change: -6.2%

– 5-year price change: +83.6%

– Metro area: Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

#6. Westlake

– Typical home value: $1,699,448

– 1-year price change: -4.1%

– 5-year price change: +68.1%

– Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

#5. University Park

– Typical home value: $2,043,050

– 1-year price change: +1.3%

– 5-year price change: +59.2%

– Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

#4. Westover Hills

– Typical home value: $2,104,213

– 1-year price change: -3.3%

– 5-year price change: +37.1%

– Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

#3. West Lake Hills

– Typical home value: $2,170,180

– 1-year price change: -9.5%

– 5-year price change: +91.4%

– Metro area: Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

#2. Highland Park

– Typical home value: $2,480,921

– 1-year price change: +5.9%

– 5-year price change: +65.3%

– Metro area: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

#1. Rollingwood

– Typical home value: $2,547,539

– 1-year price change: -5.0%

– 5-year price change: +111.7%

– Metro area: Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

This story features data reporting and writing by Elena Cox, and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 50 states.