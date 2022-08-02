HONDO, Texas (AP) — The Texas city near where 19 children and two teachers were shot dead in an elementary school classroom has rescinded a deal for a gun group’s fundraiser in a city-owned hall.



The Hondo City Council voted 4-1 Monday to rescind the rental agreement for the Friends of the NRA to hold its fundraiser at the city’s Medina Fair Hall.



The vote came after an angry crowd denounced the event, including a raffle of a semi-automatic rifle similar to one an 18-year-old gunman used in the May 24 shootings at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, 44 miles east of Hondo.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)