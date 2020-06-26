City of Abilene ‘will not enforce the Governor’s Executive Order’ to shut down bars, limit outdoor gatherings

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene says they ‘will not enforce the Governor’s Executive Order’ to shut down bars and limit outdoor gatherings.

City Manager Robert Hanna instead encouraged business owners and citizens to follow the orders to the best extent they can.

Governor Greg Abbott issued the order to all of Texas Friday morning, saying bars must close at 12:00 p.m. and outdoor gatherings must be limited to 100 people unless local governments give approval to larger events.

In light of the order, Abilene City Manager Robert Hanna released a statement that reads in part, “the City of Abilene under the advice of the City Attorney, will not enforce the Governor’s Executive Order, BUT we encourage all business owners and citizens to use common sense, and to follow the Governor’s Executive Orders to the extent they can.”

However, the City says TABC will likely work to enforce the shutdown of local bars.

Outdoor gatherings scheduled for June and July will likely still be able to take place in Abilene, but any other events are subject to cancellation.

Right now, masks are not required but encouraged for those who choose to do so. Social distancing is still recommended and if possible – avoid large crowds.

The following list of some local events are still set to take place:

Rock the Swenson House: June 26

Big Country Swap Meet: June 26-27

Abilene Freedom Festival: July 4

Any immediate events scheduled in June and July will likely proceed, but events further out I cannot speak to at this time. All that being said, the City reserves the right to cancel outdoor gatherings over 100 attendees if the public’s health is endangered. We will rely on hospitalizations and infection rates to make these determinations. The message folks need to hear is that they need to use common sense, and be responsible. Avoid large crowds, social distance, if you choose to wear a mask, wear a mask. If you don’t want to wear a mask respect those that do and avoid antagonizing folks or standing or walking within six feet of them. Basically be kind to one another and look out for each other. Pretty simple rules to live by.