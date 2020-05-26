City of Amarillo names Martin Birkenfeld has new Chief of Police

AMARILLO, Texas — On Friday (May 22), the City of Amarillo announced the appointment of Martin Birkenfeld as their new Chief of Police.

Birkenfeld is an Amarillo native and has served with the Amarillo Police Department since November 1990.

Before his promotion, he served as APD’s Assistant Chief of the Operations Bureau.

Former Lubbock Police Chief and current Rockport Police Chief Greg Stevens was among the five finalists for the job.

Former Abilene Police Chief Stan Standridge was also one of the finalists.

The following is a news release from the City of Amarillo:

Martin Birkenfeld has been named Chief of Police for the Amarillo Police Department.

Birkenfeld, an Amarillo native, has been with the APD since November 1990. His most recent position was Assistant Chief of the Operations Bureau. He holds a Master of Business Administration from West Texas A&M University and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy Session 266.

Birkenfeld was selected from a field of five finalists.

“The Amarillo Police Department has been my career for 30 years. I consider it an honor and a privilege to lead the Amarillo Police Department, which has a standard of excellence and commitment to the community that I look forward to maintaining and improving,” said Birkenfeld.

Birkenfeld has served in the APD in numerous capacities in supervisory and command positions, including patrol, records, criminal investigation and administration.

Birkenfeld has a Master Peace Officer license and was accepted into the Center for Homeland Defense and Security – Naval Postgraduate School, where he is pursuing a Master’s Degree in Security Studies.

“Chief Birkenfeld possesses the skills, qualifications and experience necessary to lead the Amarillo Police Department,” said City Manager Jared Miller. “His career with the APD has been exceptional, and we look forward to his leadership in the department and in the community.”