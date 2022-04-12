HOBBS. N.M. (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Hobbs:

Dr. August Fons has accepted the conditional offer of employment from the City of Hobbs to become the next Hobbs Police Chief. Chief Fons has served in the Interim Chief position since December 13, 2021. He has served in all uniformed supervisory ranks through the position of Deputy Chief of Police, including 10 years as a Special Weapons and Tactics team member and Commander, narcotics and special investigations detective, and the position of Criminal Investigations Division Commander.

City Manager Manny Gomez stated, “Chief Fons’ extensive experience, background, and ties to the community make him an excellent fit for this position. He is familiar with community members, has a solid understanding of police work, and holds a clear vision for the direction of the Hobbs Police Department. His management, communication, and training skills will place the department in a position to excel as a top performing law enforcement agency in the region with community-focused personnel.”

Chief August Fons stated, “It is an honor to serve as the Chief of Police in the community I call home. I look forward to working alongside other agencies and strengthening partnerships between them and the Hobbs Police Department. I thank City Staff, City Manager Gomez, and the City Commission for their support and this opportunity.”

As a commissioned law enforcement officer, Chief August Fons also serves as a certified master law enforcement trainer and criminal justice educator. He has traveled extensively through contract work for Law Enforcement Training International, providing advanced law enforcement training to numerous agencies, including the New Mexico Law Enforcement Academy, Albuquerque PD, Santa Fe PD, State Police, and others. Chief Fons’ areas of interest and expertise include instructor training in Use of Force [Response to Resistance], Firearms, Defensive Tactics, Search and Seizure, Special Weapons and Tactics, Reality-Based training, Physical Fitness, and Supervision and Leadership. He also maintains certification through the United States Department of Homeland Security as an Active Shooter Response Instructor. Additionally, Chief Fons also currently serves as an adjunct criminal justice and MBA faculty member for the University of the Southwest.

Previously, Chief Fons served an appointment as the Deputy Cabinet Secretary for the New Mexico Department of Public Safety/State Police and prior to that, as a divisional Dean of Public Safety for New Mexico Junior College. In this position, he was responsible for divisional operations, including state sanctioned regional law enforcement, corrections academies, and accredited criminal justice degree programs.

Chief Fons holds a Doctorate’s degree (Ph.D.) in Higher Education Leadership from Texas Tech University. He also holds a Master’s of Arts degree in Higher Education Administration and a Bachelor’s degree in Business

Administration from the University of the Southwest. He has successfully completed over 10,000+ documented law enforcement training hours, including master instructor certifications.

Chief August Fons may be contacted at (575) 397-9281 or afons@hobbsnm.org.

