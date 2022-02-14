HOBBS, N.M. (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Hobbs:

An overwhelming amount of graffiti crimes throughout the community continues to be a nuisance and struggle for Hobbs property owners. Graffiti not intended to be art is seen as a matter of cleanliness and community pride. With input from the Hobbs Police Department, the City of Hobbs Parks and Open Spaces Department (POSD) is implementing a new Graffiti Program and Hotline.

The new Graffiti Hotline is being released through social media and press releases shared with the public and local media. This hotline will be coordinated through an on-call cell phone where Staff are able to receive phone calls, voice messages, text messaging, emails, and pictures, as well as GPS coordinates. Graffiti reports may now be submitted by emailing graffiti@hobbsnm.org or by calling the Graffiti Hotline at (575) 942-5291.

When a citizen reports graffiti, the updated process is as follows:

The report is made via the new Graffiti Hotline phone number or email address. A response to the citizen will be given with a timeline of when an employee will respond to the location within 24-48 of regular working hours. An employee arrives on location and obtains a signed waiver from the property owner to allow City staff to remove the graffiti. During this same visit, the employee will find out from the property owner if they would like to report the graffiti as a crime and charge the individual who committed the crime of graffiti (if the person is able to be identified). If a report is to be made, a Hobbs police officer will be dispatched to the location. The graffiti is removed by City staff or the property owner and any charges are made.

Parks and Open Spaces Director Bryan Wagner stated, “Graffiti continues to be a problem every day in Hobbs and many other cities. Our intent with this new process is to maintain the entire reporting and responding process in one department and provide high quality service to citizens with a shorter response time. I commend our staff for the time and commitment they made to find a solution and create this process. We look forward to receiving the public’s input.”

Graffiti remains a petty misdemeanor crime in the City of Hobbs and is punishable with up to one-hundred (100) hours of community service, a five-hundred (500) dollar fine, and a requirement to provide restitution to the property owner for the cost of damages and restoration, pursuant to the City of Hobbs Municipal Code 9.16.210.

