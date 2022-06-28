HOBBS, N.M. (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Hobbs:

The City of Hobbs will host its annual 4th of July fireworks display at the HIAP (Hobbs Industrial Air Park, 5425 Jack Gomez Blvd.) on Friday, July 1st due to availability of fireworks vendors. There is a nationwide shortage of pyrotechnicians to safely work fireworks displays, thus requiring communities to be flexible with the date of their Independence Day displays. While this is not the traditional date, we hope all understand and will enjoy the show and another opportunity to celebrate our patriotism!

To make this year’s event run smoothly, the City of Hobbs Police, Fire, Parks and Open Spaces, and Recreation Departments wish to make the public aware of the schedule of events and traffic controls that will be in place.

EVENT SCHEDULE

(If a specific time is not stated, that is due to the nature of the activity/activities.

The order of events is accurate. All details are subject to change.)

HIAP gates open at 7:45 p.m. For safety purposes all HIAP runway entrances/gates will be closed, locked and enforced prior to that time due to the Soaring Society and Gliders being active through the late afternoon and early evening. The middle entrance will be quick access for handicap parking spaces



Movies Under the Stars will begin at sundown, so be sure to arrive early!

Intermission will follow the movie prior to the fireworks show

The fireworks show will last approximately 20 minutes

EVENT RULES

The public is not permitted to light fireworks of any kind at this location during the event

“NO PARKING” signs will be placed in designated areas where this will be enforced

Police personnel will be present to assist in directing traffic in and out of the area

Please be sure to take care of your belongings and throw away all trash in proper receptacles

The City of Hobbs would like to remind residents and visitors that the majority of Lea and Gaines Counties are in a state of Exceptional to Extreme Drought status per the National Drought Mitigation Center, causing a majority of these communities to place fireworks bans or restrictions. While current weather conditions make it easy for wildfires to quickly spread, many behaviors and activities around this holiday place life and property at risk in cities as well. More than a quarter of fires reported on the 4th of July are caused by fireworks, showing that proper cautions were not taken and that users’ behaviors were not safe. Do not make yourself or your loved ones a statistic. It is the responsibility of us all to keep healthy, well-maintained properties and to monitor each other’s activities for a safer community.

The Hobbs Fire Department has some safety tips that all users of fireworks should follow:

• Fireworks may not be sold to anyone under 16 years old

Fireworks may not be sold to anyone who is intoxicated

Keep in mind the hour of usage and be considerate of your neighbors

Be aware that dry weather conditions have made grasses and weeds susceptible to fire

Keep a water supply – a garden hose and a bucket – handy in case of fire

Children should never use fireworks without adult supervision

Never let children light fireworks

Light only one item at a time and move away from it

Use fireworks outdoors only and keep them away from combustibles and busy areas

Purchase fireworks only from a licensed vendor

Follow all label directions carefully

When you are finished celebrating, clean up debris from fireworks and help keep Hobbs beautiful

Use common sense

All details regarding this event are subject to change or be cancelled due to drought and safety concerns. The event will be conducted by trained and certified professionals contracted by the City of Hobbs. Continue to follow the City of Hobbs on Facebook and Instagram for current updates. Any questions regarding this event can be directed to (575) 397-9291 or by messaging our social media accounts.

