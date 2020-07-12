City of McAllen holds memorial for fallen officers

State & Regional

by: Nathaniel Puente

Posted: / Updated:

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — A memorial for the two fallen McAllen officers has been set up in front of the McAllen police station.

The memorial, located on Bicentennial Avenue, has been visited by residents and family members paying their respect.

Visitors have dropped off flowers and balloons on the two police units parked by the station.

“It’s important to back them up and that is why we came here,” said Luis Chavez, a cousin of one of the fallen officers

We have reached out to the McAllen Police Department on further services and they say nothing has been set up yet.

The City of McAllen commented on the memorial on Twitter.

Related Content:

(Information from ValleyCentral.com)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar