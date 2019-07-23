City of Snyder looking for dog that attacked pedestrian

SNYDER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Snyder is looking for a dog that attacked a pedestrian so they can perform a rabies test on it.

A social media post states the pedestrian was walking near 35th Street and Crockett Avenue when the dog came up and latched onto her arm.

The dog is described as a brown and white or black and white pitbull or pitbull mix. It was wearing a collar at the time of the attack.

Authorities now need to test the dog for rabies, so anyone who knows the dog or where it could be located is asked to contact the Snyder Police Department at 325-573-0261 or Snyder Animal Control at 325-573-3969.

There are no additional reports of people being bitten by the dog.

