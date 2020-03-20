City of Spur announces declaration of disaster

SPUR, Texas– The City Spur announced a declaration of disaster on Friday on Facebook.

Although there were no confirmed cases in Spur by Friday morning, the city secretary, Laura Adams, said the city finds that they must perform due diligence to protect their citizens.

Below is the statement from Adams:

As you all know, our country is in a state of defense, in the fight against the Corona Virus. While the City of Spur does not have any known case of the virus, we find that we must perform our due diligence in protecting our citizens. With that, the City of Spur City Council met this morning to adopt a declaration of disaster, establishing a Covid-19 Response Implementation Plan. This plan is not intended to cause panic and or concern for our local citizens. By adopting this declaration, the City of Spur may be eligible for relief assistance associated with the virus, in the future. This plan encourages the guidelines set forth by President Trump for increased hygiene measures, social distancing, and other CDC guidelines.

This plan does close the following City facilities for the protection of employees, as well as the public:

City Hall and Police Department lobbies will be closed to the public. Payments will be accepted through the drop box or by mail. Employees will be available during normal business hours via telephone or email for customer service needs. Also remember, that a technician for the City of Spur is on-call 24 hours a day and may be reached at 806-271-3316 after business hours.

City Parks, the Show barn, the Community Center are closed to the public for any social gatherings and may not be rented or reserved during this time.

In addition to the declaration, the City Council of the City of Spur adopted Ordinance No. 702, providing for the postponement of the May 2, 2020 election. This election will be held on November 2, 2020. This will not require new applications from the existing candidates and will not reopen candidate filings.

We appreciate all of our citizens participation in keeping our community safe, as well as their support for Critical Infrastructure Employees in our community.

Laura Adams, City Secretary