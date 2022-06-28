BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — A City View coach who was placed on administrative leave while authorities investigate allegations of wrongdoing made on social media this weekend has died.

KFDX confirmed through law enforcement authorities that Bobby Morris, Head Boys Basketball Coach at City View Junior/Senior High School took his own life Monday evening, June 27, 2022, at a home in Burkburnett.

Authorities were called to a residence in Burkburnett to conduct a welfare check on Morris after relatives became concerned over a potentially cryptic Facebook post, which as since been removed.

In the post, Morris apologized to his wife and family for the weaknesses in his life and asked them to remember that he loved them.

This came after multiple allegations of inappropriate conduct were made on social media over the weekend of June 24, 25, and 26, 2022.

In a Facebook post, multiple screenshots were shown from those who made the claims giving their stories and details of inappropriate encounters with the employee.

City View ISD placed Morris on administrative paid leave as the allegations were investigated.

Superintendent Tony Bushong issued two statements during the day confirming the investigation, but said formal complaints against the coach had not been received by the school or the school police.

At this time, no other details have been released. EverythingLubbock.com’s partner, Texoma’s Homepage, will provide more updates.