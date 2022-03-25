KINGSVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Police in Kingsville are worried about a woman who went missing Thursday afternoon, saying her disappearance “poses a credible threat to her own health and safety.”

In conjunction with the Kingsville Police Department, the Texas Department of Public Safety issued a Clear Alert for 40-year-old Estrellita Campos Mireles. She was last seen in Robstown, about 25 miles north of Kingsville on Highway 77, at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

Mireles was in a 2018 black Dodge Charger with Texas license plates B19091S, police say. She was wearing a blue long sleeve shirt with a “pink” logo, black sweatpants and gray “Hey Dude,” shoes. She’s described as 5 feet tall, 133 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Kingsville Police Department at 361-442-0823.

Clear Alerts, an acronym for Coordinated Law Enforcement Adult Rescue, were created in 2019 to bridge the gap between Amber Alerts, used to help located abducted children, and Silver Alerts to help find missing senior citizens.

In order to issue a Clear Alert, the following criteria must be met, according to DPS: