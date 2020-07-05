Clinical pathology expert joins Texas Tech School of Veterinary Medicine

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Texas Tech University:

Over the course of his educational and professional veterinary career, Seth Chapman has had the opportunity to experience and gain knowledge in the areas of clinical and anatomic pathology at some of the best veterinary schools in the country.

His experience has encompassed all varieties of animals, from large to small and everything in between. Through internships, residency and into his career as an educator, Chapman has been fortunate to work on some innovative cancer treatment areas.

Now, Chapman brings that knowledge and experience to the Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine in Amarillo as an associate professor of clinical pathology. He began his duties on Wednesday (July 1).

“I look forward to serving the great state of Texas once again and joining an innovative program that will help meet the needs of Amarillo and the rural and regional communities of West Texas and beyond,” said Chapman, who earned his master’s degree in veterinary pathology while also performing a clinical pathology residency and small animal medicine and surgery internship at Texas A&M University.

While at Lincoln Memorial University’s College of Veterinary Medicine, Chapman served as the director of the clinical pathology program and also was an instructor in histology, internal medicine and integrative diagnostics. He served on multiple committees and was involved in numerous research projects, primarily involving analysis of bronchoalveolar lavage fluid samples in horses suffering from inflammatory airway disease.

Since 2017, he also has served as a clinical pathology consultant and adjunct faculty at the University of Kentucky Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory.

Prior to his time at Lincoln Memorial, Chapman spent eight years at IDEXX Reference Laboratories in Worthington, Ohio as a veterinary clinical pathologist. While at IDEXX, he worked

with specialists in the application of flow cytometry, a technique that detects and measures the physical and chemical characteristics of cells or particles, for diagnosis of canine and feline hematopoietic neoplasia, or malignancies of tissues that lead to diseases like lymphoma and leukemia, among others.

This led to work on multiple canine bone marrow transplants in animals with multicentric lymphoma, which is offered at only a few institutions across the U.S.

Chapman spent two years (2003-05) in private practice at Northwest Tennessee Veterinary Services in Dresden, Tennessee, where he said he gained an appreciation for providing practical veterinary medical care in a rural community.

“We are so lucky to be joined by Dr. Chapman,” said Guy Loneragan, dean of the School of Veterinary Medicine. “He has rich and diverse professional experiences from which our students will greatly benefit. He expertise also will enable transformative interdisciplinary research that could for example improve equine respiratory health or benefit cancer detection and treatment in our pets.”

Chapman earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of the South in Sewanee, Tennessee and his Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine from the University of Tennessee in 2002. He then served his internship at Texas A&M before going into the private practice.

After two years in practice, Chapman returned to Texas A&M as a resident in clinical pathology, becoming board certified and earning Diplomate status from the American College of Veterinary Pathologist (ACVP). During this time, he also earned his master’s degree in veterinary pathology from Texas A&M.

Chapman is a member of the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) and the American Society of Veterinary Clinical Pathology.

“Dr. Seth Chapman has a knack for microscopic cells. He has an expertise in clinical pathology, teaching students how to read and interpret bloodwork, urine samples and cellular aspirates,” said John Dascanio, senior associate dean for academic and student affairs. “He will impart the core knowledge that students will use every day in their practice of veterinary medicine to diagnosis disease. He has a passion to teach students and to ensure that they personally succeed.”

Chapman becomes the 17th faculty member for the School of Veterinary Medicine:

Kelly Cukrowicz, professor of psychological health

Michael Josue Cruz Penn, assistant professor of anatomic pathology

Additional faculty members will be added over the summer and fall.

About the School of Veterinary Medicine

Thanks to the generosity of Amarillo and communities across Texas, and the commitment of legislators from around the state, the Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine in Amarillo, established in 2018, is working to enroll its first class in the fall of 2021, pending approval by the AVMA Council on Education.

The School of Veterinary Medicine will recruit and select students with a passion to practice and succeed in rural and regional communities. Its curriculum is focused on the competencies and skills necessary for success in practices that support these communities. Texas Tech’s innovative and cost-efficient model partners with the wider community of veterinary practices across the state to provide clinical, real-world experiential learning.

In June 2019, Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law the biennial state budget, which appropriated $17.35 million for the School of Veterinary Medicine in Amarillo that will go toward operational needs in order to get the school up and running. The appropriation included language directing Texas Tech to move forward in establishing the school.

