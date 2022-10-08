AMARILLO and LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University’s School of Veterinary Medicine in Amarillo recently announced the addition of Clint Roof as an an assistant professor of general veterinary practice.

According to a press release and the Texas Tech Today website, Roof will help new veterinarians become confident in applying their skills and knowledge in rural and regional veterinary medicine.

“This position aligns well with my ambitions and keen interest in sharing my knowledge base and enthusiasm with students and colleagues to ensure the continued progression and development of the next generation of veterinary practitioners, both small and large,” Roof said in the press release.

Before joining Texas Tech, Roof spend eight years in private practice providing mobile large-animal services to his patients. He is also a current partner in Bovine Veterinary Services where he assists dairy and beef producers in southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

According to the press release, Roof is licensed to practice veterinary medicine in four different states: New Mexico, Texas, Kansas and Oklahoma.

He is a graduate of Kansas State University.