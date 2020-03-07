Clovis 2-year-old recovering at Lubbock hospital following near-drowning Thursday

CLOVIS, N.M. – A 2-year-old was recovering Saturday at a Lubbock hospital after nearly drowning in a Clovis pond Thursday afternoon.

The incident was reported around 4:15 p.m. at Dennis Chavez Park.

According to a new release from the Clovis Police Department, a family member and bystander recovered the child from the pond and were performing CPR when first responders arrived on scene.

EMS transported the child to Plains Regional Medical Center in Clovis where the child was stabilized.

The child was later transported to Lubbock for further care.

As of Saturday, the investigation was still being conducted by Clovis Police.

(KRQE.com helped contribute to this report)