Clovis drug trafficker sentenced to 15 years in prison

CLOVIS, New Mexico — The following is a news release from the Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Ninth Judicial District Attorney, Andrea Reeb, announced that Roman Viveros, age 25, of Clovis, was convicted at a jury trial today on two counts of Trafficking Controlled Substances, second degree felonies.

On October 18, 2018 Officer Allen Ramirez pulled the defendant over for a routine traffic stop. After determining that there was marijuana in the car, a search warrant was obtained and executed. During the search of the vehicle two firearms were located along with a bag which contained a digital scale, multiple plastic baggies, seven syringes, along with 32.82 grams of methamphetamine and 14.343 grams of heroin.

The Honorable Matthew Chandler presided over the trial and sentenced Viveros to 15 years in the Department of Corrections followed by three years supervised probation. Judge Chandler stated, “Our community has been scorched by methamphetamine. It has taken its toll on our community. And then we add in the amount of heroin that the defendant possessed – that is a new problem in our community and our state. It has created quite a burden on our community. I don’t have sympathy for those passing out drugs into our community. The defendant had two loaded guns. This tells me that the defendant is willing to distribute the dangerous drugs and use whatever means necessary to do it. This sentence needs to send a message to the defendant and our community.” During the sentencing hearing it became known that the defendant could face potential immigration consequences due to the conviction.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney, Mitchell Mender, and Viveros was represented by criminal defense attorney, Ben Herrmann, of Clovis.