CLOVIS, NM — Martin Caballero, 27, was arrested Wednesday on charges of murder and tampering with evidence. The Clovis Police Department said he killed his mother, Joann Caballero.

When officers arrived, they found Joann Caballero deceased in “a small detached residence on the property of the main home” in the 1200 block of North Lea Street.

Police asked the homeowner for entrance into the main home, where they then located Martin Caballero in the bathroom.

Martin Caballero was detained without incident and was held Thursday in the Curry County Adult Detention Center.